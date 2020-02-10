Hain Celestial Group’s (HAIN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAIN. Maxim Group raised their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. 10,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 437,068 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 228,868 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after buying an additional 223,185 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

