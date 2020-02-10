Hain Celestial Group’s (HAIN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAIN. Maxim Group raised their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.
Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. 10,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 437,068 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 228,868 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after buying an additional 223,185 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
