Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 1.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $118.24. The company had a trading volume of 905,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,375. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.11 and a 1 year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $933,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,959.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,360 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,564 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

