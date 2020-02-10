Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.71. 77,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,730. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

