Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

