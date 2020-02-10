Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,461 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 496.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,580,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 607.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,427,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 270.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,560,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,805 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $13.89. 13,893,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,550,553. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

