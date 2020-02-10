Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.72-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.675-6.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.82 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.72-1.80 EPS.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

