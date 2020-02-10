Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.675-6.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.81 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.72-1.80 EPS.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.98. 10,602,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,550,553. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.57.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.