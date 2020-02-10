HashBX (HBX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Million

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. HashBX has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $855.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00046637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $559.22 or 0.05684625 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00055975 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024332 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00121362 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003786 BTC.

HBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

HashBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

