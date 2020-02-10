HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Stake Boosted by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HD Supply by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HD Supply by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in HD Supply by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HD Supply by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,369,000 after acquiring an additional 707,576 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,644,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HD Supply stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.24. 34,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,174. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HDS shares. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.