Head to Head Comparison: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) versus Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Brightcove alerts:

This table compares Brightcove and Trivago’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $164.83 million 2.08 -$14.03 million ($0.27) -32.74 Trivago $1.07 billion 0.91 -$25.38 million ($0.07) -39.71

Brightcove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trivago. Trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Brightcove has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trivago has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brightcove and Trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trivago 0 2 1 0 2.33

Brightcove presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.37%. Trivago has a consensus price target of $4.93, indicating a potential upside of 77.46%. Given Trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trivago is more favorable than Brightcove.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and Trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -10.02% -7.81% -3.56% Trivago 3.13% 2.94% 2.31%

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms; and Enterprise video suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos. Further, the company provides account management, professional, support, and online and onsite training services. It serves media companies, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion and hospitality brands and corporations, faith-based institutions, e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral partners, channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.