Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 51,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,519. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.32. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,585,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,660,000 after purchasing an additional 500,280 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,215,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 415,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after buying an additional 310,886 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,584,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,741,000 after purchasing an additional 217,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,744,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

