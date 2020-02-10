HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Achieves $750.94 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $750.94 million and $1.08 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00026294 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010123 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004517 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006388 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

