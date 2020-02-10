Helium One Day Trading Volume Tops $54.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Helium has traded up 52.2% against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a total market capitalization of $190,708.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008896 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Helium Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,815,189 coins and its circulating supply is 12,466,809 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.