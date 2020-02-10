Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

XOM stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

