Hendley & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $207.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.82. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,134.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,450 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,294. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

