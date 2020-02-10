Hendley & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,444 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after buying an additional 91,217 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,091,437 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $689,777,000 after buying an additional 74,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,609,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

ADBE stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $369.85. 1,687,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,028. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $374.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.55. The stock has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.