Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,435 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,881,000 after buying an additional 57,219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,053 shares of company stock worth $84,242,237. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.18. 147,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,314,883. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.