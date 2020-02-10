HGI Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 75,435 CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000. CyrusOne comprises 2.4% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CyrusOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $26,512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 22.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,648,000 after purchasing an additional 240,681 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 200,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $8,156,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.90. 34,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,378. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -419.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $67.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.52.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

