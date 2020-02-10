HGI Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 156,973 Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Global Medical REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 47.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.41. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMRE. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

