HGI Capital Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up 1.6% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4,994.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,857 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 346,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 411,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.89. 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 104.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

