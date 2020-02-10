Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,534 shares of company stock valued at $124,225,503. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.27. 2,605,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

