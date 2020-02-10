Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNE. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Sony stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,294. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11.

SNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli started coverage on Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

