Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,896 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

NYSE USB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,830. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

