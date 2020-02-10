Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 495 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 1.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.07. 338,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,151. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.28.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

