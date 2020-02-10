Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.17. 785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,191. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $170.15 and a 52 week high of $207.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

