Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.66. 1,174,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,798. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $113.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

