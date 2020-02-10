Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIFS shares. BidaskClub cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.25. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $216.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.01 and its 200-day moving average is $193.50.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The savings and loans company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.62%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

