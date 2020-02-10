Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $749,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

