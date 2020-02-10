HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $31.87 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $778.70 million, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other news, Director James R. Mitchell acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in HomeStreet by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in HomeStreet by 104.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

