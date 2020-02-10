Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Trading Up 5.2%

Hopto Inc (OTCMKTS:HPTO)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 15,570 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 23,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hopto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hopto had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

About Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

