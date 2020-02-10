Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in WD-40 by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,745. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.87. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $153.91 and a fifty-two week high of $199.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

