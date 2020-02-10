Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,906 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 48,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.95. The stock had a trading volume of 246,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,833,510. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

