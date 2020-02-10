Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,495 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $82.31. 79,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

