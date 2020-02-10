Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,977 iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.01. 628,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,384. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.