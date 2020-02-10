Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,374. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $160.94 and a 52 week high of $206.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

