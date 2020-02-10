Howard Wealth Management LLC Makes New $8.07 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 6.7% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.62. The company had a trading volume of 591,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,098. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $94.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.05.

