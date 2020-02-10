Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,534 shares of company stock worth $124,225,503. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.66. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $335.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

