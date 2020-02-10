Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $291.60. The stock had a trading volume of 148,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,129. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $247.04 and a one year high of $294.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

