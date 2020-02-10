Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 127.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,947. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.58 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

