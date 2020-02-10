Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $405.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $400.00 to $405.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $380.50.

Humana stock opened at $353.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.63. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $376.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Humana by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

