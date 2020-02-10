Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will report $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings of $4.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.90 to $19.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.14.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after purchasing an additional 345,138 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,890,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,078. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $196.26 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

