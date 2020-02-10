IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $283.00 at Wedbush

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $295.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.35.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $240.67 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.00 and its 200-day moving average is $238.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $825,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.