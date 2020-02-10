IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $267.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $270.00 to $267.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IAC. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.95.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $239.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

