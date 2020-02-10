Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $71.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.