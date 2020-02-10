Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,386 Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHTR stock opened at $525.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.02. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $335.22 and a 1-year high of $537.53.
In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.14.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.