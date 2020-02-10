Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,386 Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $525.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.02. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $335.22 and a 1-year high of $537.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.14.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

