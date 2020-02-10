Ieq Capital LLC Invests $346,000 in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Derby & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $61.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.