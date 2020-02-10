Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,403,000 after acquiring an additional 194,791 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,232,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,995,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,801,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,315,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,555,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,719,000 after buying an additional 177,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

