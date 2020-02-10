Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Security National Bank grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,905. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

