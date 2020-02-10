Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 718.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of AINV opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Apollo Investment Corp. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AINV. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Apollo Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.