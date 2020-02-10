Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 159.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 53,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 257,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $865.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

